Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $8.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $34.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

EPD stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

