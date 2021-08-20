Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $847.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

CF traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. 83,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 392,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

