Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.54. 579,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,248 shares of company stock worth $8,052,135. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

