Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $4.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $16.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $16.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 20,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,636. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

