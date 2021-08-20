Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.