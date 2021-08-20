BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

BPMP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

BPMP opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

