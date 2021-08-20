Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.64 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.63 or 0.00482725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.38 or 0.01323125 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,831,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

