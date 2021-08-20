Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Cap of $332,813.45

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00011756 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $332,813.45 and approximately $59,576.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00146652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.14 or 0.99728401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00915510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00701699 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

