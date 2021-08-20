Boon Sim Buys 10,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ORGN stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

