Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 31.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 30,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,426,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,075.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 206.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,199.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

