Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading Down 2.2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. 78,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 55,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF)

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

