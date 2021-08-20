BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$34.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.30.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$21.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

