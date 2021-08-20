Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.330 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Blucora stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 320,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a PE ratio of -39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
