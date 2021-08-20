Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.330 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 320,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a PE ratio of -39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.