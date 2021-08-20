Blocery Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $893,402.00 (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Blocery has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $7.32 million and $893,402.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.91 or 0.00844775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,205,556 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

