Blackstone Inc Sells 28,750,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $177,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

