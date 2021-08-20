BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $297.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

