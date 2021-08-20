BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ opened at $54.02 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

