BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BJRI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,034. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $878.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

