Bitcoinus (BITS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,475.31 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.78 or 0.99756020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00039679 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00076443 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010509 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.