Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $5.38 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002389 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00313035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00137811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00152025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

