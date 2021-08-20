Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

BIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.66. 629,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,948. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

