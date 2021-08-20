Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 22.7% in July

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BNET opened at $1.74 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
