Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 22.7% in July

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BNET opened at $1.74 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

