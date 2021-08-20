Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Rainer M. Erdtmann Purchases 14,000 Shares

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $151,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,841.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 78,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,887. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

