BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Insider James David Sullivan Buys 5,000 Shares

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) insider James David Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BKYI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,432. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. BIO-key International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

