Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given New $71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

BIG opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

