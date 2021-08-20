Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,213,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

