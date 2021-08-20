Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 144.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NXTC opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in NextCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

