BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $407.00 at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $275.44 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares in the company, valued at $662,151,249.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 298,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,280,889.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock worth $37,880,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

