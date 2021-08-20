Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,769,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

