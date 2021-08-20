Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $14,335,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.80. 8,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

