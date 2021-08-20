Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $14,335,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRCY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.80. 8,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $88.96.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.