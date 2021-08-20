Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $639,118. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 4,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $128.32.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

