Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $18.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,756.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,533. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,639.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.