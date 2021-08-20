Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 44 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $445.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $450.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

