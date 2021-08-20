Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,329 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ciena worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.96. 981,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,941. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,599 shares of company stock worth $3,132,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.