Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,645 shares during the quarter. Neogen makes up 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.60% of Neogen worth $29,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Neogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Neogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 295,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,916. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

