Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 373 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Allegion worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 431,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,988. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

