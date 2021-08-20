Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,012 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,365,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.