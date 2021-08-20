Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $68.30 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,074,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.80. The firm has a market cap of $317.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

