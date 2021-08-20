Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 55.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.9% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6,059.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 634,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,298,000 after purchasing an additional 624,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.36. 2,308,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,588. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.62. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

