Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 35,579 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.26. 11,441,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,258. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94.

