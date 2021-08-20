Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,300 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,343. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

