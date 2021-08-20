Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SE stock traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.79. 82,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.04. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $135.28 and a 12-month high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

