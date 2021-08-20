Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,437 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.04. 3,818,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,376. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

