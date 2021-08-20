Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

