Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “
Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.51.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.
