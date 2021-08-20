Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works traded as high as $66.44 and last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 203891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,853,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,776,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.