Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

NYSE BBWI traded up $6.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,599,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,809. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.