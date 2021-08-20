Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €68.10 ($80.12). Basf shares last traded at €67.76 ($79.72), with a volume of 1,464,551 shares.

BAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.60 ($93.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

