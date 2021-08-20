Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BYCBF opened at $2,450.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,411.52. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $2,058.00 and a 12 month high of $2,570.00.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

BYCBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, started coverage on Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barry Callebaut currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.