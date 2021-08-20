Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 678,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,633.0 days.

Shares of Barco stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.20. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Barco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

